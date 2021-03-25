Menu
Sharon Fabrizius Fuhlman
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smith & Miller Funeral Home
1000 N Main St
Cedartown, GA

Sharon Fabrizius Fuhlman

November 14, 1938-March 21, 2021

CEDARTOWN, GA-Mrs. Sharon Fabrizius Fuhlman, age 82, of Cedartown, GA passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021. She was born on November 14, 1938 in Muscatine, Iowa to her parents, George and Odette Nolan Fabrizius.

Mrs. Fuhlman may have originally been from Muscatine, Iowa but she has called Cedartown her home since 1969. She received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology from the University of Iowa. She was an active member of the Cedartown First United Methodist Church. Sharon was instrumental in beginning the Cedartown First United Methodist Preschool, where she was both director and teacher. She was active in our community throughout the years serving in the Cedartown Junior Service League and United Methodist Women. She was an avid reader, loved painting, participating in church activities, playing a good game of bridge, and traveling throughout Europe. Sharon was a beloved wife, mother of three children, and grandmother of two.

Mrs. Fuhlman is survived by her husband, James Fuhlman, to whom she had been married for 60 years.; three daughters: Mindy Cummings (David) of Norton Shores, MI, Amy Fuhlman of Rome, GA, and Anne Hatch (Cregg) of Cedartown, GA; two grandchildren: Megan Hatch Rooks (Brett) of Chelsea, AL and Carson Hatch (Kellyn) of Canton, GA.

Services to celebrate her life were held Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 3:00 PM in the sanctuary of her beloved church, Cedartown First United Methodist Church with Dr. Mark Nugent officiating.

The family received friends Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the church from 2:00 PM until the service hour.

The family has requested that flowers be omitted and memorial contributions be made in her memory to Cedartown First United Methodist Church.

The Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Sharon Fabrizius Fuhlman.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
So sorry to hear of your loss. Sharon was a good friend our high school years. It was always fun to see Sharon at reunions. My deepest sympathy to you, Jim and your family. Dede Figg Hoopes
Dede Figg Hoopes
March 25, 2021
