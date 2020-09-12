Shirley Jo Whitlow

November 12, 1945- September 9, 2020

MUSCATINE-Shirley Jo Whitlow, 74, passed September 9, 2020 with her husband of nearly 48 years by her side. Shirley was born November 12, 1945 in Muscatine, Iowa to Ruth and William Henning. Shirley was a Lifetime Member of the old First Baptist Church on 3rd and Cedar Street in Muscatine. She loved the Lord and was a very strong believer. Shirley excelled as a Sunday School teacher at the church, as well as a youth leader, building up the youth program significantly during her time there. She also loved to garden, cook, take care of her flowers, and lay in the sunshine, reading her books. Shirley was the heart and soul of Bob's Crane Service for 45 years.

She and her husband Bob proudly raised their three sons, Bret, Billy, and Brad, often chasing them around with a wooden spoon or a leather belt, when needed. Shirley made it her mission to take care of her family and friends, dedicating her life to serving the Lord, her husband, and her sons. She volunteered as a Cub Scout leader for her two oldest sons as they were growing up.

Shirley greatly loved being a mother and grandmother. She often spent time shopping and going to yard sales with her granddaughters, Sydney, Kellyn, and Olivia, and her favorite girlfriends. She was generous to everyone she loved and who loved her. She made multiple meals for she and Bob's special friends Bobby and Johnny Leaser, always making sure they had a cake for dessert. Shirley lovingly spent time with her grandchildren every chance she got. She talked often of her Tennessee Walking horses, "Sexy Rex" and "Misty Blue." She also enjoyed raising chickens and rabbits.

One of her fondest memories she liked to talk about was convincing Bob to pull over after a day of flea market shopping, and dancing with her beside the road. She married Bob Whitlow on December 9, 1972, who she loved until her dying breath.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Whitlow, her oldest son Bret and his wife, Lynne, her youngest son, Brad and his wife, Bobbi. She is lovingly remembered by her four grandchildren Sydney Blashaw, Kellyn Whitlow, Jaran Whitlow, and Olivia Whitlow, as well as one great-grandchild, Sky Williams.

Shirley was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth, her father, William, her sister, Sharon, and her beloved son, Billy.

Services are pending for a later time. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine, formerly The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home, is caring for Shirley's arrangements and her family.