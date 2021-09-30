Stephen K. Bice

January 9, 1951-September 27, 2021

MUSCATINE-Stephen K. Bice, 70, of Muscatine, died Monday, September 27, 2021 at his home.

Born January 9, 1951 in LaHarpe, IL, he was the son of Robert Krieg and Audrey Grace (Williams) Bice. He married Barbara Meier in 1989. They later divorced. He married Brenda J. Hill June 2, 2002.

Stephen attended Burlington High School, and after serving in the military, attended Southeastern Community College and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Iowa. He then re-entered the Army as an officer.

He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, stationed in Korea. He was an analyst for the Department of the Army his entire career.

He was of the Presbyterian faith.

Stephen had a vast knowledge of military history. He was a great cook and loved spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda J. Bice of Muscatine; siblings, Bill (Jacque) Bice of Burlington, Mike (Lesa) Bice of Tulsa, OK, Betsy Smith of Burlington, Margie (Nick) Reed of Parkersburg, WV, Barb (Alan) Gerst of Burlington; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth Bice.

The funeral service for Mr. Bice will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 at Lunning Chapel. Chaplain Susan Bantz will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by the Burlington Area Veterans Honor Guard. Interment will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made in Stephen's name to the donor's choice.

