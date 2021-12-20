Steven DeWayne Powers

October 14, 1948-December 16, 2021

ILLINOIS CITY-Steven DeWayne Powers, age 73 of rural Illinois City, Illinois died Thursday, December 16, 2021, at home while being held by his wife.

Steven was born October 14, 1948, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Dale Forrest and Charlotte (Poindexter) Powers. He was a graduate of Columbus Community High School in the class of 1967.

On December 12, 1970, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Tonya Ann (Garrett). Together they shared many adventures.

Steve participated in many sports and clubs while in High School with his greatest accomplishment being making Eagle Scout in 1963. In the summer of 1967 Steve was drafted into the Marines; however, upon reporting for duty Steve got lost and reported to the Army thus starting his 22 year career. Retiring from the Army as a Master Sargent in the winter of 1989. Once retired, he was called back to serve as the family liaison for the Muscatine National Guard. In 1992 Steve attended Davenport Barber College and started his Barber Career that lasted until his retirement, November of 2020.

His family includes his loving wife, Tonya (Garrett) Powers; son Aaron (Wendy) Powers; daughter, Tammy (Mike) Brown; step-mother, Anna (Clark) Powers; brother, Lonnie (Jackie) Powers, 8 beautiful grandchildren, Leighana Franks, Steven Franks, Krystina Franks, Jarrett Brown, Jennica Brown, Charles Powers, Daniel Powers and Erick Powers; 2 great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Walsh and one on the way; and many friends and family.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Charlotte Powers and his sister, Cathy (Powers) Arola.

Memorial services will be held at 11:30 Monday, December 20, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church in Columbus Junction, Iowa with a time of visitation from 10am till services. Burial with military honors will take place following services at the Columbus City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Heartland Hospice, First Presbyterian Church in Columbus Junction or Louisa County Area Vietnam Veterans. To share a thought memory or condolence with his family please visit Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service website at www.gayandciha.com.

