Susie Cox
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA

Susie Cox

March 11, 1958-September 13, 2021

MUSCATINE-Susie Cox, 63, of Muscatine, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at UnityPoint Trinity of Muscatine. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established for the family in memory of Susie. The Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Service of Muscatine is caring for the family. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Susie Lei Cox was born on March 11, 1958 in Singapore, the daughter of Ng Puck Chew and Ong Ang Ai. She was a seamstress and an ordained minister. She loved to spread the word of God, authoring a book, "Deep Thoughts" and a Facebook page by the same name. Susie enjoyed cooking, knitting and most of all, being with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Susie will be deeply missed by her children, Tom Cox of Boca Raton, FL, Sara Cox of Pleasant Hill, Anthony (Brooke Long) Cox of Ankeny, Michael (Elizabeth) Cox of Logan; grandchildren; Ellie, Jayden and Victoria; and several siblings in Singapore.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents; and several siblings.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
2907 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine, IA
Sep
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
2907 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sarah Crabtree
September 15, 2021
