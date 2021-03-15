Menu
Tamara S. Willis
FUNERAL HOME
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA

Today

Tamara S. Willis, 2 p.m., Walnut Park Baptist Church.

Tomorrow


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Mar. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street, Muscatine, IA
Mar
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Walnut Park Baptist Church
IA
Mar
16
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mulberry Cemetery
Kirksville, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry to hear this sad news. I remember her very well from Walnut Park Church. She was a kind, sweet woman with a wonderful smile.
Chrissy Weikert
April 6, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family.
Linda Douglas
March 19, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Tammi´s passing. I remember her from our youth and 4H. Pretty sure we did hay rack rides for the class of 70 and we did for the class of 72 from our farm to the Zinger farm. I know my brother Rick was sorry to hear of her passing as well. We´ll be thinking of y´all during this time. Stay safe. - Terry Sy
Terry SyWassink
March 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Rosemary Montandon
Friend
March 14, 2021
Brandi and Don Rounds
March 11, 2021
