I was so sorry to hear of Tammi´s passing. I remember her from our youth and 4H. Pretty sure we did hay rack rides for the class of 70 and we did for the class of 72 from our farm to the Zinger farm. I know my brother Rick was sorry to hear of her passing as well. We´ll be thinking of y´all during this time. Stay safe. - Terry Sy

Terry SyWassink March 14, 2021