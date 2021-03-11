Tamara Sue Willis

October 26, 1952-March 8, 2021

MUSCATINE, Iowa - Tamara 'Tammi' S. Willis, 68, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Walnut Park Baptist Church. Reverend David Wood will officiate. A graveside service will take place in Mulberry Cemetery, Kirksville, Missouri on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 1:00 p.m.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Walnut Park Baptist Church or Chariton Ridge Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Tamara was born on October 26, 1952, in Muscatine, the daughter of Randall and Rubie Nugent Zinger. She married Jerry Willis on March 10, 1973, at New Era Lutheran Church.

Tamara graduated from Muscatine High School in 1970. She was a teacher in Kirksville, Missouri, and a special education teacher in the Muscatine Community School District. Tamara was a member of the Walnut Park Baptist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary in Blue Grass. She loved being a wife, mother, and grandma.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry of Muscatine; two daughters, Angela Carlson and her husband Leif, and their children, Erik and Shane of Dubuque, and Kristin Schmitt and her husband Kenny, and their children, Lincoln, Abigail, and Malcolm of Jerusalem, Israel; her sister, Randi Shea and her husband, Mike, of New Braunfels, Texas; and many nieces and nephews

She is preceded in death by her parents.