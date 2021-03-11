Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Muscatine Journal
The Muscatine Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tamara Sue Willis
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Muscatine High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA

Tamara Sue Willis

October 26, 1952-March 8, 2021

MUSCATINE, Iowa - Tamara 'Tammi' S. Willis, 68, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Walnut Park Baptist Church. Reverend David Wood will officiate. A graveside service will take place in Mulberry Cemetery, Kirksville, Missouri on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 1:00 p.m.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Walnut Park Baptist Church or Chariton Ridge Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Tamara was born on October 26, 1952, in Muscatine, the daughter of Randall and Rubie Nugent Zinger. She married Jerry Willis on March 10, 1973, at New Era Lutheran Church.

Tamara graduated from Muscatine High School in 1970. She was a teacher in Kirksville, Missouri, and a special education teacher in the Muscatine Community School District. Tamara was a member of the Walnut Park Baptist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary in Blue Grass. She loved being a wife, mother, and grandma.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry of Muscatine; two daughters, Angela Carlson and her husband Leif, and their children, Erik and Shane of Dubuque, and Kristin Schmitt and her husband Kenny, and their children, Lincoln, Abigail, and Malcolm of Jerusalem, Israel; her sister, Randi Shea and her husband, Mike, of New Braunfels, Texas; and many nieces and nephews

She is preceded in death by her parents.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street, Muscatine, IA
Mar
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Walnut Park Baptist Church
IA
Mar
16
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mulberry Cemetery
Kirksville, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I'm so sorry to hear this sad news. I remember her very well from Walnut Park Church. She was a kind, sweet woman with a wonderful smile.
Chrissy Weikert
April 6, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family.
Linda Douglas
March 19, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Tammi´s passing. I remember her from our youth and 4H. Pretty sure we did hay rack rides for the class of 70 and we did for the class of 72 from our farm to the Zinger farm. I know my brother Rick was sorry to hear of her passing as well. We´ll be thinking of y´all during this time. Stay safe. - Terry Sy
Terry SyWassink
March 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Rosemary Montandon
Friend
March 14, 2021
Brandi and Don Rounds
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results