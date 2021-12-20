Teresa Joyce Wilson

May 13, 1944-December 18, 2021

MUSCATINE–Teresa Wilson, 77, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Premier Estates.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m., on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Teresa was born on May 13, 1944, in Muscatine, the daughter of Richard and Leona DeRiemacker Thomsen. She married Tom Wilson on August 30, 1969, in Buffalo. They later divorced.

She worked as a secretary for Eckhart Law Offices and Kent Feeds. She was a member of Ss. Mary Mathias Church.

Teresa enjoyed reading her many cookbooks. She was a great cook and enjoyed fixing meals for her family. She also enjoyed puzzles, reading, sewing clothes, playing games with her family, and sitting in her home in the county watching the farm life. She loved her great nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her mother, Leona Thomsen of Muscatine; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Ryan and her husband, Reuben, and their daughter, Bailey Ryan of Muscatine, Chris Thomsen and wife, Whitney, and their children, Landen Wilder, Alexis Wilder, and Thomas Thomsen, of Muscatine, Greg Ossian of Fruitland, and Lynne Lackey of Muscatine; sister-in-law, Judy Wilson and husband, Tom, of Muscatine; cousins, Mary Levy and husband, Mike, of Washington, Steve DeRiemacker of Davenport, and Andy DeRiemacker and wife, Kris, of Atalissa; and many great nieces and nephews.

Teresa is preceded in death by her father, Richard; one brother, Thomas Thomsen; her uncles, Robert DeRiemacker and wife, Mildred, and Walter Thomsen; her aunt, Esther Lancaster and husband, Clyde, and their son, Rolland Lancaster.