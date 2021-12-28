Therese (Tee) Barraud Beckey

June 10, 1922-December 23, 2021

MUSCATINE-Therese (Tee) Barraud Beckey, 99, of Muscatine passed away on Thursday, December 23 at ManorCare Health Services in Davenport after a brief illness.

A private service will be held at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home with burial at Saint Mary's cemetery, Muscatine. Memorials may be made to UnityPoint Hospice or the USO (United Services Organizations)

Therese Barraud Beckey was born on June 10, 1922, in Congers, New York to Robert and Theresa Barraud.

She graduated from Congers High School in 1940. During World War II she volunteered as a hostess and entertainer for the USO in Rockland County, New York. She met Darrell Beckey while serving in the USO and they were married in 1946. They were members of Ss Mary & Mathias Church.

Therese worked for Spiegel Catalog Store for 18 years, 14 years as the store manager. She then worked at C&K Sport Shop for 13 years. She loved to dance, enjoyed reading, bowling and gambling and was a lifelong New York Yankees fan.

Those left to honor Therese's memory include her son, Tom Beckey of Davenport, Iowa, son-in-law Mark Butterworth, Muscatine, granddaughter Lyne Butterworth, Kissimmee, Florida, and grandson Dr. James (Jennifer Ancell) Butterworth, Shawnee, Kansas. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ann and Bob Bahn for their friendship and support of Therese throughout the years.

Therese was preceded in death by her husband, infant daughter Travaughn, son Terry and daughter Sharon (Butterworth).