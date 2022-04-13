Thomas "Tom" Dwayne Essex

December 4, 1947-April 11, 2022

IOWA CITY-Thomas ("Tom") Dwayne Essex, age 74, of Iowa City, Iowa, died in Coralville, Iowa on April 11, 2022, after a long battle with heart disease.

Tom was born on December 4, 1947, to John Essex and Jean Maylone Kephart in Muscatine, Iowa. Tom was the eldest of 11 children.

Tom was preceded in death by his brother Dennis Kephart, his mother Jean Kephart, his stepfather Les Kephart, and his father John Essex.

Tom's survivors include two daughters, Jennifer Sniadecki and husband Cezar of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, and Robin Ella of Texas; two sons, Matthew Essex and wife Ashley of Davenport, Iowa, and Ryan Essex of Texas; five grandchildren, Jackson Essex, Charlotte Essex, and Olivia Essex of Davenport, Iowa, and Jaiden Weede and Emma Sniadecki of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

Tom is also survived by 9 siblings, Mike Essex, Linda Bierman and her husband Jack, Steve Kephart and his wife Janet, James Kephart, Patty Kephart and her husband Bill, Terri Kephart Vaughn, Rick Kephart, Candy Kephart, and Larry Kephart and his wife Amy.

There are no public services planned. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service of Iowa City, Iowa is caring for Tom's arrangements.