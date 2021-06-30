Thomas R. Hunter, Jr.

April 19, 1939-June 29, 2021

Thomas R. Hunter, Jr., 82, of Muscatine, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Lutheran Living. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine. Burial will be in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established for the family in memory of Thomas. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Thomas Rodney Hunter, Jr. was born on April 19, 1939, in Drury Township, Illinois the son of Thomas R. Hunter Sr. and Mildred Smith. Thomas was self-employed as a small engine repairman in the Muscatine area. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and the outdoors, but most of all, he loved to spend time with his family, especially the grandchildren.

Thomas will be deeply missed by his children, Thomas R. Hunter, III and fiancé, Jenni Wells of Muscatine, Helen Esquivel-Hunter of Muscatine, Kandy Pepper of Illinois, Tabitha Cardenas and husband, Michael of Winfield and Heather Hunter of Muscatine; twelve grandchildren, Amanda Bloom, Matthew Quigley, Jr., Jennifer Quigley, Nathan McDaniel, Isaac Hunter, Xena Guerrero, Kenya Muniz, Roberto Muniz, A'Dreviana Kelly, Malikai Williams, Liliana Gonzalez and Abraham Plasencio and eight great grandchildren.

Thomas was preceded in death by his sister, Edith Estabrook and four brothers, Paul Smith, Robert Smith, Frank Hunter and Jim Hunter.