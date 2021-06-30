Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Muscatine Journal
The Muscatine Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas R. Hunter Jr.
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA

Thomas R. Hunter, Jr.

April 19, 1939-June 29, 2021

Thomas R. Hunter, Jr., 82, of Muscatine, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Lutheran Living. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine. Burial will be in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established for the family in memory of Thomas. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Thomas Rodney Hunter, Jr. was born on April 19, 1939, in Drury Township, Illinois the son of Thomas R. Hunter Sr. and Mildred Smith. Thomas was self-employed as a small engine repairman in the Muscatine area. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and the outdoors, but most of all, he loved to spend time with his family, especially the grandchildren.

Thomas will be deeply missed by his children, Thomas R. Hunter, III and fiancé, Jenni Wells of Muscatine, Helen Esquivel-Hunter of Muscatine, Kandy Pepper of Illinois, Tabitha Cardenas and husband, Michael of Winfield and Heather Hunter of Muscatine; twelve grandchildren, Amanda Bloom, Matthew Quigley, Jr., Jennifer Quigley, Nathan McDaniel, Isaac Hunter, Xena Guerrero, Kenya Muniz, Roberto Muniz, A'Dreviana Kelly, Malikai Williams, Liliana Gonzalez and Abraham Plasencio and eight great grandchildren.

Thomas was preceded in death by his sister, Edith Estabrook and four brothers, Paul Smith, Robert Smith, Frank Hunter and Jim Hunter.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
2907 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine, IA
Jul
1
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
2907 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine formerly Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funera.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.