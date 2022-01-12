Thomas Joseph Tadewald

February 28, 1946-December 31, 2021

Thomas Joseph Tadewald passed away on December 31, 2021 following several health issues over the past six months. He was born on February 28, 1946 in Muscatine IA.

He graduated from Hayes Catholic High School and attended the University of Minnesota before enlisting in the US Navy. He had a variety of careers throughout his life retiring as a partner in the construction and plumbing supply business. California was always a love of his and he maintained this connection throughout his life. He served on the Board of Directors of Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration (non-profit) and fervently championed this cause.

He is survived by his siblings, Ann Kopf (Dennis) and Bill Tadewald (Karen); 4 nieces and nephews; and 7 great nieces and nephews.

There will be a small family service with burial at Ft. Snelling.