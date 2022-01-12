Menu
Thomas Joseph Tadewald
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021

Thomas Joseph Tadewald

February 28, 1946-December 31, 2021

Thomas Joseph Tadewald passed away on December 31, 2021 following several health issues over the past six months. He was born on February 28, 1946 in Muscatine IA.

He graduated from Hayes Catholic High School and attended the University of Minnesota before enlisting in the US Navy. He had a variety of careers throughout his life retiring as a partner in the construction and plumbing supply business. California was always a love of his and he maintained this connection throughout his life. He served on the Board of Directors of Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration (non-profit) and fervently championed this cause.

He is survived by his siblings, Ann Kopf (Dennis) and Bill Tadewald (Karen); 4 nieces and nephews; and 7 great nieces and nephews.

There will be a small family service with burial at Ft. Snelling.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I recall Tom used to "run by the ferns" to agitate our sophomore teacher. Nice guy; RIP, Tom.
Rev. J.D. Elshoff
January 20, 2022
My deepest sympathy and prayers to Ann, Bill and their families. Tom was a good friend in high school and throughout our adult lives. RIP Tom.
Angela Shoultz Chartier Dearking
Friend
January 12, 2022
I´m so sorry for your loss. Rest In Peace Tom.
Francie White Flessa
School
January 12, 2022
