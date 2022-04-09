Thomas S. Williams

January 28, 1946-April 15, 2021

MUSCATINE-Thomas S. Williams, 75, of Muscatine, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Good Samaritan in Davenport. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Riverview Center in Muscatine from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Thomas.

Thomas Stewart Williams was born on January 28, 1946, in Oskaloosa, Iowa the son of Lawrence David and Edith Jean (Stewart) Williams. Thomas was a 1964 graduate of Oskaloosa High School, graduated from Muscatine Community College and the attended the University of Iowa. On July 24, 1965, he was united in marriage to Zoe Ann BeDillon in Oskaloosa. Thomas started working at Monsanto in 1977 and retired in 2010 as a Lab Technician. Thomas coached Little League baseball, was a Scout Leader and an Eagle Scout Mentor. He was an avid reader and Chicago Bears fan. Thomas enjoyed Formula One Racing, a Blues music fan going to several concerts in many states, a historian, and a master of board and war games, but most of all, he dearly loved to spend time with his family, especially the grandchildren.

Thomas will be deeply missed by his wife, Zoe Ann Williams of Davenport; his children, Brenton Williams of Boise, Idaho, Beth (Roland) Traynor of London, England, Jason (Tracie) Williams of Muscatine and Catherine (Fred) McAllister of Coal Valley, Illinois; nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents.