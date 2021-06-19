Toni Joanne Chandler

November 2, 1936-June 11, 2021

MUSCATINE–Toni Joanne Chandler, 84, of Muscatine, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospital.

There will be no services at this time. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Toni was born on November 2, 1936, in Muscatine. She married Ronald Chandler on April 22, 1957. They were married for 64 wonderful years.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Ronald Chandler; her children, Stacy Hutt (Kenny Kelley), Matthew Chandler and his wife, Julie, and Becky Paul (Chuck Powell); her grandchildren, Joshua Hutt, Shawn Chandler and his wife, Jeanette, Melody Byrd and her husband, Matt, and Heather Paul (Brandon Domer); one great grandson; and one great granddaughter.