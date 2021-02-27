Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Muscatine Journal
The Muscatine Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Treye Jason Beinke
1981 - 2021
BORN
1981
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Wilton High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA

Treye Jason Beinke

June 28, 1981-February 25, 2021

CHICAGO-Treye Jason Beinke, age 39, of Chicago, Illinois, formerly of Wilton, Iowa, passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at his home. A private family service will be held and burial will take place in Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton. Condolences may be sent to the family, care of Doug Beinke, P.O. Box 668, Wilton, Iowa 52778. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Treye was born in Davenport, Iowa on June 28, 1981, the son of Doug and Sally (Snider) Beinke. He graduated from Wilton High School with the Class of 1999. Treye earned his Bachelors Degree in Education from the University of Iowa, Iowa City and his Masters Degree in Teaching Administration from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.

Treye loved teaching math and science to children around the world. After graduation, Treye taught for two years at Bishop Hayes Catholic School in Muscatine and then for Wilson Middle School in Houston, Texas for five years. After that, he traveled abroad and taught math and science, also serving as a Principal in Saudi Arabia. Treye later taught math to middle school children in Beijing, China. He returned home in 2020 and began teaching for Chicago Public Schools.

Above all, Treye loved to travel around the world. He liked visiting different museums and learning about history. Treye enjoyed hanging out with his friends and meeting new people.

Treye will be dearly missed by his father, Doug Beinke of Wilton; his mother, Sally (Andy Boyce) Beinke of Wilton; one brother, Aaron Beinke of Moscow, Iowa; his paternal grandmother, Beverly Leihsing of Wilton; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Treye was preceded in death by his paternal grandfathers, Earl Beinke and Victor Leihsing; his maternal grandparents, Hib and Jan Snider; and two uncles, Steve Beinke and Tom Snider.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Feb. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
36 Entries
I was so hoping to meet Treye , as an adult. I only knew him as a little boy. Some day in Heaven. So sorry to Sally, Doug and Aaron.
Sue McKillip
Acquaintance
April 23, 2021
Mr. Beinke was A very loving and care person who expired me to speak up and not stay quiet and for this moment to come is life changing this is truly heart breaking news and i cant accept that hes gone and i hope his family is okay.
April 15, 2021
israel wallace
Student
April 15, 2021
My condolonces, I was shook by the unexpected news about Mr.Beinke's passing. He was, and will always be my favorite teacher and principle. We had many great memories together, He truly was a great teacher.
Ali Aldamari
Student
March 24, 2021
Alan Hood
March 16, 2021
My deepest condolences, I was truly heart broken when I heard about Mr.Beinke, he was one of my favorite teachers he taught me when I was in 6th grade back in 2015 never have I once failed his class. He was very friendly and kind I have been in contact with him even when he left the school.
I still have alot to thank him for.
Yazan Al-Sadah
Student
March 8, 2021
My deepest sympathy to his family. I knew Treye when he taught 4th grade in Muscatine from 2007 - 2009. He was a caring teacher, I'm so glad he got to travel and enjoy the world!
Carla Meeke
Coworker
March 4, 2021
That Mr Beinke was a good teacher to me he help me a lot with me in math
Thomas Evans
Teacher
March 4, 2021
Doug, Sally and Aaron -
My heart breaks for you all. I'm at a loss for words, but please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Wishing you peace and comfort.
Tracy Johannsen
Friend
March 2, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with Treye’s family. Treye was in his 2nd year at Bishop Hayes and I was going to sub for him when he went to Texas for an interview for a job. He was so excited about the opportunity and yet sorry to leave this area. We were cousins and I seen the excitement in his eyes he had about teaching and the excitement the his students had for him. I knew he was going to be a great teacher.
Vicki Kress-Plett
Family
March 2, 2021
Sally, we are stunned by this news and are so so so sorry. Our hearts ache deeply for you. We hope knowing everyone is thinking of you at this time helps ease some of the pain. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Hugs!

Terry and Karen Hackett
Terry and Karen Hackett
Friend
March 2, 2021
He was a great mentor and teacher. He worked hard on pushing his students forward. I hope that he is in a better place right now. Rest in peace.
Ali Alsaeed
Student
March 2, 2021
my condolances to the family
jo ellen zybarth meyer
Acquaintance
March 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy to all the family. Too young and too soon. Many prayers of comfort to all.
Jane Kreimeyer
Friend
March 1, 2021
Sally and Doug, we are so saddened to hear about Treye’s passing. Sending our sincere sympathies.
Barb and Rob Smith
March 1, 2021
My daughter loves Mr.Beinke’s class. He took over during one of the toughest times for her. The Pandemic and virtual learning has been hard for her to adjust to. Mr.Beinke kept her engaged and more interested in Science then she has every been. She had looked forward to going back to school to actually meet him in person, when we got the news she was devastated but she said Mr. Beinke wouldn’t want her to sad,so on behalf of my family and my daughter Kai Griffin we send our love and comfort to your family and thank you for being that shining light in my child’s life. REST WELL SIR!!!
Kenitra McDonald
Student
March 1, 2021
Dear Family of Treye Beinke:

I am so sorry for your loss and I offer my sincerest condolences. I worked alongside Treye Beinke this year on the 5th and 6th grade team. I truly enjoyed working with him. He was open, positivity, and truly cared about our students. He was curious about the world and shared that curiosity with our students. He was thoughtful, kind and generous. He will be greatly missed. I am praying for you that you receive peace, comfort, strength, healing, support and blessings at this time.

Sincerely,
Ms. Lehman
Chicago, IL
Kari Lehman
Coworker
February 28, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. I still remember him as a kid at my parents house, or in our neighborhood. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you!
Jeanine Hansen
Family
February 28, 2021
I am shocked and saddened to hear this news. Treye was a true educator and citizen of the world. We shared a passion for educating children and he always gave me too much credit for encouraging his move overseas. I happened to have been researching such a move myself but since I am quite a bit older I decided to not accompany him to a conference in Iowa where interviews were held. He called me so excited about an offer he had and asked me to research the school to see if it was a good place...I did so and the rest, as they say, is history.
Treye always kept me abreast of his experiences in Saudi and then China and we almost joined him at one point in Saudi. Alas, as fate would have it we didn’t end up going.
I often think of those days we taught together at Wilson intermediate school fondly and the laughs and a few tears we shared.
He was an earnest and true friend. I hope his parents can take some measure of solace in that. Times like these make me wish I were more of a wordsmith than I am to express my condolences fully to his family. I can’t begin to know how you all are coping so I can only hope these words provide the least bit of comfort in knowing he had a positive impact on those around him. May you all find peace with this as much as is possible.
Glenn Ryan
Friend
February 28, 2021
Although our lives all went in different directions we kept touch, I always looked forward to the reunions. This is a gut punch to us all, but I know you would want us celebrate. You were a huge part of so many great times at Iowa and 1711. I will miss you bud. Rest well.
Jason Butler
Friend
February 28, 2021
Treye was an inspiration to his students and colleagues alike. He will be truly missed. He left us too soon.
Gurnam from U. K
(Colleague in the Middle East)
Gurnam Bahra
Coworker
February 28, 2021
Treye was a great person, gone too soon. I loved visiting with him whenever he would come back to Wilton and hearing about all his adventures around the world. I enjoyed talking politics with him and giving each other a hard time when we disagreed. So many great memories that I will cherish forever.

My thoughts and prayers are with Treye’s family during this difficult time. Rest In Peace my friend. ❤
Traci Mills
Friend
February 28, 2021
To Treye’s family and friends, I’d like to extend my sincere condolences. Treye will truly be missed by those of us who knew him during his time in Saudi Arabia. He could always light up a room with his sense of humor and positive energy. He was liked and respected by his colleagues and students alike. May he Rest In Peace.
Todd Curro
Coworker
February 28, 2021
Marlene Anzueta, co-teacher
February 27, 2021
To the family of Treye Beinke... in all of my career, Mr. Beinke was the best co-teacher imaginable. He made work pleasant and fun. He was well loved by our 5th and 6th graders. He was warm and kind and so sincere. He was taken too soon and I miss his presence and all that he was to our incredible team. He spoke highly of his family and his beautiful puppy, Summer. He was in such high spirits as we began to prepare for the return of our students. Please know that he was a great asset to our school, students and team. We will continue to celebrate his life.

My sincere condolences go out to his family.
Marlene Anzueta
Coworker
February 27, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
LaWanda Bishop
Coworker
February 27, 2021
My cousin Treye was amazing! He and Aaron were so much fun and I loved growing up in the Beinke house! I will miss him dearly. Doug, Sal, Aaron and Aunt Bev I am thinking of you all and miss you!
Marci Hart
Family
February 27, 2021
Doug, Sally, and Aaron,
Our hearts hurt to think of the pain you must be feeling at the loss of Treye. We remember living across the street from those two young boys. They were so well behaved. Sounds like there wasn't much Treye didn't experience in life. Hard to believe all this. God Bless you all. Rest in Peace, Treye.

Marilyn and Stephanie Kean
Marilyn and Stephanie Kean
Friend
February 27, 2021
Doug, Sally and family, I am so sorry for your loss! I pray you can draw close to God as you grieve.
Connie Hoekstra
February 27, 2021
Great guy gone way too soon. I am sorry for your loss Doug, Sally and Aaron. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Kara White
Friend
February 26, 2021
Sally and Doug I don't even know the words to say. Losing a child has to be the worst feeling ever. My heart goes out to you guys❤ Also to Aaron!
Cheryl White
Friend
February 26, 2021
Doug, Sally and Aaron
I was so sorry to hear of your sons passing. I can’t imagine the hurt and heartbreak of loosing a child. May the good memories you have and friends and family help you thru this difficult time. May god give you peace. My sincere sympathies to yo
Caryl Walton
Caryl Walton
February 26, 2021
He was a truly amazing person who will be greatly missed. God speed my friend.
Alisia Endris
Friend
February 26, 2021
Sally, Doug, Aaron and extended family, we are so very sorry to hear of your deep loss. May God help you through this sorrow, and may you find comfort through the love of family and friends.
Mark and Julia Peterson
Mark & Julia Peterson
February 26, 2021
May your memories, faith, family and friends comfort you all.
Terri Zinger
Friend
February 26, 2021
We will always miss your smile & fun loving ways. RIP Treye, you will be missed by many. To his family, prayers & hugs. May God ease your pain & fill your heart with love & amazing memories
Terrill Stanley
Friend
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 36 of 36 results