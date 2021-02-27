Treye Jason Beinke

June 28, 1981-February 25, 2021

CHICAGO-Treye Jason Beinke, age 39, of Chicago, Illinois, formerly of Wilton, Iowa, passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at his home. A private family service will be held and burial will take place in Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton. Condolences may be sent to the family, care of Doug Beinke, P.O. Box 668, Wilton, Iowa 52778. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Treye was born in Davenport, Iowa on June 28, 1981, the son of Doug and Sally (Snider) Beinke. He graduated from Wilton High School with the Class of 1999. Treye earned his Bachelors Degree in Education from the University of Iowa, Iowa City and his Masters Degree in Teaching Administration from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.

Treye loved teaching math and science to children around the world. After graduation, Treye taught for two years at Bishop Hayes Catholic School in Muscatine and then for Wilson Middle School in Houston, Texas for five years. After that, he traveled abroad and taught math and science, also serving as a Principal in Saudi Arabia. Treye later taught math to middle school children in Beijing, China. He returned home in 2020 and began teaching for Chicago Public Schools.

Above all, Treye loved to travel around the world. He liked visiting different museums and learning about history. Treye enjoyed hanging out with his friends and meeting new people.

Treye will be dearly missed by his father, Doug Beinke of Wilton; his mother, Sally (Andy Boyce) Beinke of Wilton; one brother, Aaron Beinke of Moscow, Iowa; his paternal grandmother, Beverly Leihsing of Wilton; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Treye was preceded in death by his paternal grandfathers, Earl Beinke and Victor Leihsing; his maternal grandparents, Hib and Jan Snider; and two uncles, Steve Beinke and Tom Snider.