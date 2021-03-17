Vera "Dayle" Martin

December 28, 1926-March 4, 2021

CORALVILLE-Vera "Dayle" Martin, age 94 formerly of Coralville and North Liberty died peacefully on March 4, 2021 at Rehabilitation Center of Hampton in Hampton, Iowa.

Private family services are planned for May 3rd at 1pm with burial to take place at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City.

Vera Dayle Martin was born December 28, 1926, in Sweetland Township of Muscatine County, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph S. and Lois R. (Darting) Martin. Following graduation from Columbus Junction High School in 1945, Dayle attended nursing school in Grand Island Nebraska. Later she worked at the Sheaffer Pen Company in Mt. Pleasant. After her marriage to Donald Martin in 1947 the growing family lived in Mt. Pleasant then later in Des Moines County. Following the birth of the 3 children, the family relocated to North Liberty where they constructed a home on West Cherry Street. In 1984 Donald, Dayle and daughter Jane moved to Coralville where they built a home on 18th Avenue. In 1987, Dayle retired from Procter & Gamble after 23 years.

After Dayle and Donald raised their children they enjoyed more time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After retirement, Dayle volunteered at the Johnson County Senior Center for several years. She was a regular at the nearby recreation center in Coralville for swimming and exercises. Dayle was known as an avid flower and vegetable gardener. Likewise her expert cooking was a big attraction for family events she hosted. Her mastery of complex board games and puzzles was legendary. Dayle revived her talents for arts and crafts. She completed and distributed a book of her lifetime of memories dedicated to her parents. Dayle was an out-going and energetic member of her community and active in her church. She was among a group of parents who successfully promoted educational services for Jane and other disabled children when none existed in Johnson County.

Increasingly, Dayle cared for her husband and daughter at home until Donald's 2005 move to Lantern Park Care Center and Jane's 2006 death. In 2008 Dayle moved nearby to independent living in Coralville. In 2011 she relocated to Hampton where she resided until her death.

Dayle is survived by her children, Dan Martin (Deb), Gaye Janssen (Rick), 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and brother Bill Martin (Elaine).

Dayle was preceded in death by Donald, her husband of 63 years, her daughter Jane, 6 sisters and their spouses, 1 infant sister, 2 brothers and their spouses, her parents and one grandson-in-law.