Victor A. "Vic" Miller

August 13, 1943-March 6, 2021

COLUMBUS JUNCTION-Victor A. "Vic" Miller, 77 longtime resident of the Columbus Junction area died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

A time for family and friends to gather to remember Victor's life and support his family will be held from 4 to 7 pm Thursday, March 11th, 2021 at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established to support his granddaughter's college fund. To share a memory, thought or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.

Victor Arroll Miller was born August 13, 1943, in Muscatine, Iowa the son of Ralph and Clara (Braddy) Miller. He had worked most of his adult life as a general laborer, for more than 30 years with Bandag Corporation in Muscatine.

Vic liked the simple life, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, dirt track racing, a good game of pool, working in his yard, tending to his flowers, working with wood making prized pieces for family and friends. He was proud of his jeep, and his new yard tractor, could spend hours just driving the back roads of Iowa with his favorite co-pilot, Marcene; and was know to many as one very intuitive soul, never bashful to ask a question! But the cherry on his sundae was his family, friends and his dog, Bridget.

His family includes his very significant other, Marcene Soukup; daughter, Viki Grau (Jovo Pilipovic); granddaughter, Alyssa "Cricket" Grau; Marcene's sons, Jody Kirk and Jamie Kirk (Stacy); and Victor's sister, Alberta Kight; and many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Sheila (Forbes) Miller; and siblings, Ralph Miller, Ila Dornbush, and Betty Reed.