The Muscatine Journal
Victoria Scherrer
FUNERAL HOME
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA

Victoria Scherrer

September 18, 2021

MUSCATINE-Victoria Scherrer, age 93 of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away on September 18, 2021. Survivors include 7 children, 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A native of Missouri, she spent the majority of her life in Muscatine. No one ever left her house hungry because of her generosity, as well as her great cooking and baking skills. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Scherrer and 9 siblings. A private burial is planned. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Sep. 21, 2021.
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
Victoria was a wonderful lady , Always happy go lucky. She will be deeply missed by us . Prayers for her family.
Jane Quigley/Clove Dental
September 22, 2021
Sincere condolences to Mrs Scherrer's entire family.
Kevin Yerington
September 21, 2021
