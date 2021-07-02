Warren Sindt

September 10, 1934-June 30, 2021

MONTPELIER-Warren Sindt, 86, of Montpelier, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his home with his loving family surrounding him. Visitation will be Monday, July 5, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine. Burial will be in the Montpelier cemetery at a later date. A memorial fund has been established for the family. Sympathy notes may be left at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Warren Sindt was born September 10, 1934, in Rochester, Iowa, son of Albert and Gladys (Olson) Sindt. On June 2, 1956, Warren married Marlene Joyce Phillips in Muscatine. He worked at Lusk Candy Company and Occidental Chemical Company where he retired. He volunteered at Montpelier Fire Department for many years. He was known for making the best Peanut Brittle and handing in out to family and friends. Warren loved to hunt, fish and work on the family farm near Letts. He enjoyed traveling around the US, Alaska and Canada with family and friends.

Warren will be missed by wife, Marlene of Montpelier; son, Brian Sindt of Lett; siblings, Ervin (Shelia) Sindt of Davenport, Lucille Dipple of Davenport, Rosemary (Dale) Dipple of Montpelier, Janice Estabrook of Muscatine, Jerry (Reatta) Sindt of Centerville, Larry (Jackie) Sindt of Montpelier, Sandra (Freddie) Fisher of Davenport, Gale (Debra) Sindt of Bailey, Colorado, Albert (Linda) Sindt of Montpelier, Daniel Sindt of Montpelier, Cynthia Sindt of Montpelier and Lyle Sindt of Montpelier; many beloved nieces and nephews, and a special recognition to their niece, Amanda Valdez of Montpelier whom he was very close to and friend, Kay Willet of Buffalo.

Warren was preceded in death by his parents; two children in infancy, Douglas and Cheryl; brothers, Allen (Julia) Sindt, Wayne Sindt, Kenneth Sindt, Dean Sindt; sister-in-law, Linda Sindt and brothers-in-law, Eldon Estabrook and Ronnie Dipple.