Wayne Eugene Lincoln

September 5, 1932-March 28, 2022

Wayne Eugene Lincoln, age 89, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at Wilton Retirement Community, Wilton. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 1, 2022 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Durant. Burial will take place in Durant Cemetery. Memorials may be given to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Durant. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Wayne was born in Moscow, Iowa on September 5, 1932, the son of Roy and Mabel (Wiese) Lincoln. He attended grade school in Moscow and graduated from Wilton High School. Wayne married Joyce Peters on November 20,1954 in Durant. Joyce died on June 19, 1996. He later married Beverly "Terrie" Stade on May 24, 1997 in Durant.

Wayne worked for Eastern Iowa Light & Power Cooperative and Central Iowa Power Cooperative for over 43 years, before retiring in 1997. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and a founding member of Wahkonsa Country Club. Wayne enjoyed coaching and was instrumental in developing Durant youth baseball. He also enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, gardening, golfing and playing softball until he was in his 50's. After retiring, Wayne enjoyed traveling and wintering in Arizona. Most of all, Wayne loved spending time with his family and attending their activities.

Wayne will be dearly missed by his wife, Terrie; three sons, Randy (June) Lincoln of Rock Island, Illinois, Rick Lincoln of Fulton, Illinois and Doug (Shelley) Lincoln of Stockton, Iowa; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Ella Mae Grunder; and sister-in-law, Donna Peters.

Wayne was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce; one brother, Melvin (Betty) Lincoln; two brothers-in-law, Pete Peters and Norm Grunder.