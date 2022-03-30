Menu
Wayne Eugene Lincoln
ABOUT
Wilton High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
Wayne Eugene Lincoln

September 5, 1932-March 28, 2022

Wayne Eugene Lincoln, age 89, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at Wilton Retirement Community, Wilton. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 1, 2022 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Durant. Burial will take place in Durant Cemetery. Memorials may be given to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Durant. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Wayne was born in Moscow, Iowa on September 5, 1932, the son of Roy and Mabel (Wiese) Lincoln. He attended grade school in Moscow and graduated from Wilton High School. Wayne married Joyce Peters on November 20,1954 in Durant. Joyce died on June 19, 1996. He later married Beverly "Terrie" Stade on May 24, 1997 in Durant.

Wayne worked for Eastern Iowa Light & Power Cooperative and Central Iowa Power Cooperative for over 43 years, before retiring in 1997. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and a founding member of Wahkonsa Country Club. Wayne enjoyed coaching and was instrumental in developing Durant youth baseball. He also enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, gardening, golfing and playing softball until he was in his 50's. After retiring, Wayne enjoyed traveling and wintering in Arizona. Most of all, Wayne loved spending time with his family and attending their activities.

Wayne will be dearly missed by his wife, Terrie; three sons, Randy (June) Lincoln of Rock Island, Illinois, Rick Lincoln of Fulton, Illinois and Doug (Shelley) Lincoln of Stockton, Iowa; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Ella Mae Grunder; and sister-in-law, Donna Peters.

Wayne was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce; one brother, Melvin (Betty) Lincoln; two brothers-in-law, Pete Peters and Norm Grunder.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817, Durant, IA
Apr
2
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Durant, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I really enjoyed working with Wayne at REC, he had an amazing knowledge of the Cooperative system, a positive attitude and was always ready to help out. What a great man, he will be missed.
Marilyn Reimers
Coworker
March 29, 2022
Will miss you Wayne. My little League coach some 70 years ago and a part of his golf foursome the last few years. So happy to have him as part of my life. Condolences to Teri and Lincoln’s family.
David Lewis
Friend
March 29, 2022
You have my deepest sympathy.
Nila Dahlin
March 29, 2022
Wayne was such a kind, thoughtful man. His faith kept him strong.
Karon Lewis
Friend
March 29, 2022
So sorry to hear of your loss.
Teresa Keller
March 28, 2022
