William Bekker

February 27, 1936-December 19, 2021

DAVENPORT–William Bekker, 85, of Davenport, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Genesis East.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Nichols.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at funeral home. Memorials may be made to the St. Mary's Cemetery in Nichols. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

William was born on February 27, 1936, in Muscatine, the son of Bernard J. and Mildred G. Schaapveld Bekker. He married Beverly Kay Roles on December 31, 1960, in Muscatine.

William was a United States Army Veteran. He worked at Monsanto for 35 years before retiring. William loved his grandchildren and helped them grow up. He ran them to music lessons and scouts whenever he was needed. William enjoyed doing things in the yard and was famous for his tomatoes. He was a rockhound, enjoyed collecting rocks, and showing them off.

Those left to honor William's honor include his daughter Lisa Bauer of Davenport; grandchildren, Caitlin, and Brandon Bauer, both of Davenport.

He is proceeded to death by his parents; his brothers, Eugene, and Donald Bekker; his sisters, Elizabeth, Marilyn, and Ruth Ann; and a son-in-law, Floyd Bauer.