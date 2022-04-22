William Edward Ostrander

February 23, 1929-April 13, 2022

William Edward Ostrander, the youngest surviving child of Delmar and Grace Ostrander of Muscatine, IA. passed away on April 13, 2022. Bill was born in Muscatine on the 23rd of February 1929.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert, Richard and James and his sister, Geraldine.

He is survived by seven nephews and nieces (Craig and Katie Ostrander, Dianne Bond, Karen and Len Johnson, Rick and Karen Ostrander, Robert and Lisa Ostrander, Susan and Steve Bates and Pamela Barry) and 15 great nephews and nieces and 27 great great nephews and nieces. Which is why he is and will always remain "Uncle Bill!"

Bill was a kind, gracious and generous human being. A good athlete in high school, Bill attended Muscatine Public Junior College and finished a BA and Masters in Bacteriology at The University of Iowa. He served in the United States Air Force including a stint at Brize Norton AFB, England. Bill was an accomplished Microbiologist with the Veterans Administration in Batavia, New York and then Charleston, South Carolina. Bill, who never married, was an avid hobbyist and family historian. He always set out to become accomplished in all these endeavors including woodworking, piloting, B&W photography, gardening and winemaking to name a few. He passed on these passions to his nephews and nieces, all of whom are better persons for having known him.

Bill will be laid to rest April 20th at Beaufort National Cemetery where his brothers Robert and Richard are also interred.

Please share your thoughts and stories about Bill by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com. Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the Ostrander family with arrangements.