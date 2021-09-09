Wilma I. Fosholt

May 10, 1923-September 7, 2021

MUSCATINE–Wilma I. Fosholt, 98, of Muscatine, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at SunnyBrook of Muscatine.

Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Susan Bantz will officiate. Pallbearers will be Nick Ratcliff, Ron Munday, Eric Schnedler, John Jesson, and as Wilma always referred to them, the Church Boys, David, Albert, Frank, and Harry. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Muscatine Arboretum, Salvation Army, or Muscatine Garden Club. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Wilma was born on May 10, 1923, to Royce and Ruby (Main) Partington, at their home on a farm near Cairo. She attended Cairo rural school from first through eighth grade, walking 1 ½ miles each way. She graduated from Wapello High School in 1940, and later obtained an A.A. degree from Muscatine Junior College in 1959. After high school she obtained a teaching certificate from Iowa State Teacher College in Cedar Falls. Wilma taught rural country school for several years and spent most of her career as a professional executive secretary for Carver Pump Company/Bandag and Stanley Consultants. She was the first secretary in Muscatine to obtain the Certified Professional Secretary rating. Wilma served one year as Iowa State Secretary for the National Secretaries Association.

She married Harlan L. Johnston on September 1, 1946. Four sons were born to the marriage. After 26 years of marriage, they divorced. She married Sanford K. Fosholt on September 20, 1974.

Wilma was a member of many organizations and chose those that helped people, or that benefited the environment as well as some for her professional education. Some of those were the Muscatine Garden Club, Muscatine Arboretum, Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, DAR, state and local genealogical and historical societies, Friends of the Mill, and Women of the Moose. She served as an officer, as well as on many of their committees. Wilma was a member of the First Baptist Church for many years but transferred to the Zion Lutheran Church upon her marriage to Sanford Fosholt.

She and Sanford loved to travel which they did extensively. They traveled around the world twice and visited over 64 countries in the world as well as the 50 states in the United States. They traveled to Norway many times to visit many of Sanford's numerous second cousins. Perhaps one of the highlights of their travels was returning from Europe to the United States on the Super Sonic Concord with Elton John and Golfer Gary Player aboard. Sanford passed away at Vylkove, Ukraine, while they were on a cruise on the Danube River in August 1998.

Wilma spent many hours working in her beautiful yard and enjoying her flowers. In her later years, she continued to do some traveling but also spent much time making comfort tops for Lutheran World Relief and assisting with completing them at the Zion Lutheran Church.

She will be sadly missed by sons, Greg Johnston and his fiancé, Holly Oppelt, Doug Johnston, Rocky Johnston and his wife, Penny. Her son Mark in 2020 and his wife Fran in 2011 preceded Wilma in death. Also missing her will be her grandsons, Aaron Johnston and his wife, Lisa, and their children, Rhett and Cleo, of Sherman Oaks, California; and granddaughters, Katie Schnedler and her husband, Eric, and their children, Madelynn, Dylan, and Devyn, of Tiffin, and Maggie Johnston of Durant; her stepchildren, Linda Clark, Louise Jesson and her husband, John, and John Fosholt and his wife, Laura; and her step grandchildren, Rick Clark, Andy Jesson, Matt Jesson, Kris Fosholt, and Carl Fosholt.

Wilma is preceded in death by her husband; parents; half-brothers, Russel and Merle; brothers, Melvin, Delbert, and Ronald; sisters, Devene Frownfelter, Carol Stevens, Pauline Hixson, Merna Francis, and Donna Partington; grandson, Matt Johnston; great grandson, Ethan James Schnedler; and stepdaughter, Lucy Deyerberg.