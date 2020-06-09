Our loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, wife, and friend, Effie D. Widman, 102, passed away June 9, 2020 of natural causes. She was born 27 November 1917 in Vlaardingen, Netherlands to William de Bloois Sr. and Catherine Johanna van Schaik de Bloois. With her family, she immigrated to America in March 1919 at the age of 15 months old.She lived with her family in Ogden, Utah, where she graduated from Ogden High School. She worked for the Utah Knitting Factory from 1936-37 and graduated from Weber College with an Associate Degree in 1940, and Utah State with a 3-year Normal Degree Teaching Certificate in 1941. Her first position was in Altonah, Duchesne County teaching 3rd and 4th grades and as principal for 1 year from 1941-42.She returned to Ogden and worked at Hill Field in the Finance Office from 1942-44. During this time, she met her sweetheart, Joseph Rhye Widman, and they were married Friday, January 13, 1944 in her parents' Ogden home. Together, they raised 3 daughters. As a family, they frequently traveled, sometimes across the United States, to visit family and see many of the sites. Effie and Joe also built a cabin in the Uintah mountains, where they spent many summer weekends relaxing and entertaining family and friends.Effie later returned to Utah State and earned a Bachelor's degree in 1961. She began teaching again that fall at Washington Terrace Elementary where she taught 2nd grade for the next 16 years. She retired in 1978 and traveled that summer with her sister, Elizabeth, for her first visit to the Netherlands.Effie was a devout member of the LDS Church, where she served in many positions. teacher and counselor for the Young Women, secretary, librarian, Relief Society secretary, and Primary and Sunday School secretary and teacher. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, playing cards with family and friends, crocheting afghans, doing Japanese embroidery and cross-stitch, collecting souvenir spoons, gardening, and painting ceramics and porcelain with her friends at the senior center. Many of her afghans were given as gifts to her grandchildren, other family members, as wedding gifts, and donated to the Festival of Trees, Primary Children's Hospital, and the local senior center. She also enjoyed the many family gatherings and supporting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their many activities and performances.Effie is survived by her daughters, Karen Widman, Sylvia Kiernan, and Joanne (Scott) Kirkpatrick; 4 grandchildren, Tiffany (John) Taurone, Michael (Susan) Parry, Tamara Bates, and Kelli (Ben) Jensen; 10 great-grandchildren, Blake (Jessica) Taurone, Mitchell Taurone, Makenzie Smith, Mason Smith, Amber Parry, Anna Parry, Julia Bates, Braden Jensen, Tannice Jensen, and Brody Jensen; and her beloved cat, Snowflake.She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R. Widman; her parents, William and Catherine de Bloois, three brothers, William (Pearl), Adrianus (Ruth), and Arie (Nina); three sisters, Elizabeth (Leo) Reynolds, Katherine (Harvey) Ludlow, and Beverly (Joseph) Butkus; and one son-in-law, William Kiernan.The outreach of love and support has been so special and truly touched Effie's family. We are so grateful for those who have played a role in her life. We would also like to thank the staff at Fairfield Village and Encompass Hospice for their kindness and compassion in caring for Effie during this last phase of her life.A viewing will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:45 am, after which funeral services will be held at 11:00 am at Myers Layton Mortuary, 250 N. Fairfield Rd. Layton, Utah 84041. Interment will be at The Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch in South Ogden, Utah.Funeral services will be streamed live on her obituary page.Online condolences may be made at: www.myers-mortuary.com

Published in Legacy on Jun. 14, 2020.