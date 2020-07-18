Aaron Robert Adams left his earthly toil tragically the afternoon of July 13, 2020. His struggles in this life were long and heavy, but his family prays he has finally found his peace.



Aaron was born August 17, 1982 to Robert Adams and Marilee Hatch Adams in Salt Lake City, Utah and spent most of his life in Kaysville. Aaron was an adventurous child and loved learning about all sorts of different things. At 19 he experienced his greatest adventure working in Alaska, enjoying his love of nature and the outdoors, a love that would continue throughout his life. One of his favorite activities was hiking in the mountains with his ever-loyal dog Toby. His dog loves and misses him dearly and was his most constant companion.



Aaron was an avid fan of computers and technology, gaming, movies, fantasy, reading, and looking up facts pertaining to just about anything. He was the guy who was always there to help when needed with a quiet, agreeable disposition. Regardless of who asked, he was always willing to help with the heavy lifting in any number of services. He was strong in might and in heart.



He leaves behind both parents, his brother Brian, sister Coriann, niece Kambria, nephews Kyden, Korven, Kolby, and Karter Sampson, along with many other family and loved ones. He will be missed greatly. His peaceful presence and constant friendship will be his lasting memory and our greatest loss.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.