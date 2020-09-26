Aaron passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Jeff and Julie Hatch's home in Ogden at the age of 85. He was born in Rexburg, Idaho to Zina Kunz and Lenord Hatch.



He served in the army from 1954-1956 during the Korean Conflict. He spent the next two years in the Central Atlantic States Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. On a blind date while at BYU, he met Patricia Wright. His favorite story to tell about their courtship is, he gave her the option to "cut the dog's tail off an inch at a time" and keep dating or get married, and she chose him. They were sealed on May 28, 1962 in the Mesa Arizona Temple.



Aaron graduated from Brigham Young University with a Master's degree in Recreational Management. Aaron had a passion and a talent for teaching. He was selected to be a seminary teacher and began his career on the Navajo Indian Reservation in Tuba City, Arizona. He taught in many unique places such as Tonga, New Zealand, the School for the Deaf and Blind, Special Needs School, as well as many schools in the Ogden area. He was passionate about the Boy Scouts program. He attended Woodbadge and served for nine years as a Scoutmaster. He never missed a month of campouts. He also served in the bishopric, as a gospel doctrine teacher, an FHE coordinator at the Utah State Penitentiary as a Ward Mission Leader and he held various other callings.



Breakfast was a priority for Dad in the Hatch home and occurred regularly with homemade syrup, wheat waffles, pancakes, french toast and a tall glass of milk! His talent for teaching the gospel planted the seeds for his children's testimonies and so many others. Many years of faith promoting stories shared in pivotal moments helped his family and friends gain perspective and wisdom throughout their lives. Truly, Dad had a story for every occasion and these moments always included a gospel message and a ton of humor.



Aaron is survived by his children, Kim (Eric) Irvine, Jeff (Julie), Chris (Audrey), Michelle (Mark) Ward, Michael (Patti), Becky (Adam) Osthed, Danny (Kira), and Julie Hatch; 29 grandchildren; one brother Johnny (Linda) Fuit and one sister Caroline Rawson.



We would like to extend a special thanks to his hospice team at Encompass health care, the folks at Hidden Valley Assisted living and big hugs to Angelic who hugged him when we couldn't.



Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch.



