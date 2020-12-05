Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Aaron Manion
1985 - 2020
BORN
December 10, 1985
DIED
September 27, 2020
Aaron Manion's passing at the age of 34 on Sunday, September 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lankford Funeral Home And Family Center in Jeffersonville, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Aaron in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lankford Funeral Home And Family Center website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lankford Funeral Home And Family Center on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lankford Funeral Home And Family Center
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.