Aaron Simms
1949 - 2020
BORN
September 14, 1949
DIED
November 20, 2020
Aaron Simms's passing at the age of 71 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by William Toney's Funeral Home in Zebulon, NC .

Published by William Toney's Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
William Toney's Funeral Home Inc.
216 E. Barbee Street, Zebulon, North Carolina 27597
Funeral services provided by:
William Toney’s Funeral Home
