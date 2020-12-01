Abbigail Morris's passing at the age of 19 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services in Norwalk, IA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Abbigail in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services website.
Published by O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services on Dec. 1, 2020.
