Abe Washington
1928 - 2020
BORN
January 5, 1928
DIED
October 28, 2020
Abe Washington's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lincoln Funeral Home & Cemetery in Dallas, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
5
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lincoln Funeral Home
8100 Fireside Dr, Dallas, Texas 75217
Nov
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church
1819 N Washington Ave, DALLAS, Texas 75204
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Funeral Home & Cemetery
