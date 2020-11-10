Menu
Abel David
1949 - 2020
BORN
January 20, 1949
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Navy
Abel David's passing at the age of 71 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home in Warsaw, IN .

Published by Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home
225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Indiana 46580
Nov
14
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home
225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Indiana 46580
Funeral services provided by:
Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home
Abel was a dear and mentor while we worked together in NJ real-estate in the '80s. He loved his family and friends. I had the pleasure of knowing his mother and father too. Spoke with him after he lost his cousin Ron McKenzie. Another shock to all of us. He will truly be missed.
Always, Lynn
Lynn McKee
Friend
November 10, 2020