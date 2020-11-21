Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Abel Melchor
1962 - 2020
BORN
December 7, 1962
DIED
November 18, 2020
Abel Melchor's passing at the age of 57 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Odessa, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Abel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
7601 N. Grandview, Odessa, Texas 79765
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.