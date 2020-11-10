Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ac Brewer
1927 - 2020
BORN
July 28, 1927
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Navy
Ac Brewer's passing at the age of 93 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Odessa, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ac in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Gardens
6801 East Business 20, Odessa, Texas 79762
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
a loved one
November 10, 2020