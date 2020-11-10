Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Acquanetta Bryant
1945 - 2020
BORN
December 22, 1945
DIED
November 7, 2020
Acquanetta Bryant's passing at the age of 74 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Watson's Funeral Home - Cleveland in Cleveland, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Acquanetta in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Watson's Funeral Home - Cleveland website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Watson's Funeral Home - Cleveland on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Watson's Funeral Home
10913 Superior Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44106
Funeral services provided by:
Watson's Funeral Home - Cleveland
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.