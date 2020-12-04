Menu
Adalberto Martinez
1937 - 2020
BORN
January 7, 1937
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Adalberto Martinez's passing at the age of 83 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cardoza Funeral Home in Edcouch, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cardoza Funeral Home website.

Published by Cardoza Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Highland Memorial Park
6705 North Fm 88, Weslaco, Texas 78599
