Adalene Manning
1946 - 2020
BORN
April 13, 1946
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
Adalene Manning's passing at the age of 74 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, AL .

Published by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
I'm so sorry for your loss, Tim. There are just no words. I'm sorry.
Wicky Liles Poarch
December 4, 2020
I am so sorry for your families loss.Mrs.Ada was a wonderful Lady and will be missed.Rest in peace Ada!
Brett Lynn
December 4, 2020