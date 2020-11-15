Menu
Adan Izaguirre
1987 - 2020
BORN
August 18, 1987
DIED
November 9, 2020
Adan Izaguirre's passing at the age of 33 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cardoza Funeral Home in Edcouch, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Adan in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cardoza Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cardoza Funeral Home Chapel
1401 E. Santa Rosa Ave, Edcouch, Texas 78538
Nov
15
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
Cardoza Funeral Home Chapel
1401 E. Santa Rosa Ave, Edcouch, Texas 78538
Nov
16
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cardoza Funeral Home Chapel
1401 E. Santa Rosa Ave, Edcouch, Texas 78538
Nov
16
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
Cardoza Funeral Home Chapel
1401 E. Santa Rosa Ave, Edcouch, Texas 78538
Nov
17
Interment
11:00a.m.
Val Verde Memorial Gardens
6200 N Val Verde Rd, Donna, Texas 78537
Funeral services provided by:
Cardoza Funeral Home
