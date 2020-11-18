Addie Byrd's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. in Kansas City, MO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Addie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. website.