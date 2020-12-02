Menu
Addie Matthews
1928 - 2020
BORN
September 23, 1928
DIED
November 29, 2020
Addie Matthews's passing at the age of 92 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home LLC in Raleigh, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Steven L Lyons Funeral Home
1515 New Bern Avenue, Raleigh, North Carolina 27610
