Adele Alice Ray Koziar, 97, passed away July 8, 2020, at her home in South Ogden, Utah.
She was born March 3, 1923, to Raymond and Mattie Ray in Layton, Utah.
She married LaMarr Waite and they later divorced. Adele married her forever companion Myron Lish Koziar in San Diego, CA on May 8, 1945. Myron passed away on February 12, 1969, and they are together again after a 51-year separation.
Adele was born on a Saturday and as the poem states, "Saturday's child works hard for a living", Adele did work hard for a living. She started in the workforce at the age of 17 at Hill Field where she loaded bullets for machine guns during World World II and then worked for Major Baymor and Colonel Curtin. She worked for Shanley, Vale & Fisher, and Congressman Peter W. Rodino while living in New Jersey for 24 years. In 1965 Adele received her Real Estate license. When she returned to Utah in 1969, she kept her association in the Real Estate field. She held a Real Estate license for 48 years and retired at the age of 90.
Adele had many accomplishments throughout her Real Estate career. She was the 1st Woman President of the Ogden Board of Realtors, known today as Northern Wasatch Board of Realtors. She was the 1st President of the Ogden Chapter of the National Women's Council of Realtors which was the 3rd chapter in the State of Utah. She went on to serve as the President of the Utah Women's Association of Realtors and the Utah Governor for the National Association. Adele was a pioneer in the Real Estate field and led the way for women today who outnumber the men in this field. She had owned the following companies: Ray Realty, Koziar & Co., and was one of the original owners of the Franklin Group Real Estate.
Adele has been the Matriarch of the Ray Family for many years. She loved doing anything with family and to her immediate family she was known as Grandma Q. Adele's motto in life was "BE NICE" and she lived this motto throughout her lifetime.
Adele is survived by her daughters, LaRae Harper (Renaldo deceased) of South Weber, Robin Ray Stark of South Ogden, and daughter-in-law Cindy Koziar (Michael deceased) of Salt Lake City. She has Seven Grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Annette Gardner.
Adele was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Evans G. Ray, sisters NaDene Ray Carver and Joye Ray, Son-in-law Renoldo J. Harper and son, Michael Ray Koziar.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Susan G. Komen Foundation as Adele was a Breast Cancer survivor for 17 years or a charity of your choice
.
The family would like to extend gratitude and thanks to Applegate Hospice for their wonderful care and service to Adele. We would like to also thank her Wonderful nurse Gina. Adele loved nurse Gina's visits.
Private Family Services will be held at Leavitt's Mortuary.
