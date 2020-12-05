Menu
Adelheid Patterson
1936 - 2020
BORN
September 30, 1936
DIED
November 28, 2020
Adelheid Patterson's passing at the age of 84 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wallace Family Funeral Home in Newton, IA .

Published by Wallace Family Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
