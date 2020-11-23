Menu
Adrian Barrientos
1979 - 2020
BORN
October 9, 1979
DIED
November 15, 2020
Adrian Barrientos's passing at the age of 41 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Palmer Mortuary Inc in Seguin, TX .

Published by Palmer Mortuary Inc on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Palmer Mortuary Chapel
1116 North Austin, Seguin, Texas 78155
Nov
24
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Palmer Mortuary Chapel
1116 North Austin, Seguin, Texas 78155
Nov
25
Funeral service
8:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Palmer Mortuary Chapel
1116 North Austin, Seguin, Texas 78155
Nov
25
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Palmer Mortuary Chapel
1116 North Austin, Seguin, Texas 78155
Nov
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Palmer Mortuary Chapel
1116 North Austin, Seguin, Texas 78155
Funeral services provided by:
Palmer Mortuary Inc
