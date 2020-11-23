Adrian Barrientos's passing at the age of 41 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Palmer Mortuary Inc in Seguin, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Adrian in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Palmer Mortuary Inc website.
Published by Palmer Mortuary Inc on Nov. 23, 2020.
