Adrianna Takacs's passing at the age of 71 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home in West Chester, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Adrianna in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home website.
Published by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
