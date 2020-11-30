Menu
Afonso Brandao
1993 - 2020
BORN
May 3, 1993
DIED
November 14, 2020
Afonso Brandao's passing at the age of 27 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by George Lopes Funeral Home in Mattapan, MA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
George Lopes Funeral Home-Brockton
647 Main St, Brockton, Massachusetts 02301
Nov
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
George Lopes Funeral Home-Brockton
647 Main St, Brockton, Massachusetts 02301
George Lopes Funeral Home
