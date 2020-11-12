Afton Virginia Anderson Johnson, age 91, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, returned to our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.



Afton was born in Heber City, Utah to Charles and Ida Anderson on September 13, 1929. She married Meloy Johnson on September 18, 1956 in the Salt Lake Temple.



Mom was an excellent homemaker. We have wonderful traditions because of her. Swiss Bratzei's, Carrot Pudding, and making Christmas candy are some of her favorites. After raising her children, Mom went to work at the Elementary School. She loved working with the children. She enjoyed camping and traveling. Mom loved people and could talk to anyone.



She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings. Mom loved working with Dad as an ordinance worker in the Ogden Temple for 7 ½ years.



Mom is survived by her children Cathy, Lori (Kevin), Judy (Brent), Sherri (Chad), David (Heidi) and Duane. 11 Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Meloy, her daughter Nancy, her parents and 4 brothers and 3 sisters.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Essential Care and their Staff, Chancellor Gardens and Simbii Home Health and Hospice for taking good care of our Mom.



A viewing will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 W. Roy, UT. Private Family Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Masks are required.



Extended family and friends are encouraged to stay safe and view the services live at the 'Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park' Facebook page, as well as at the bottom of Afton's obituary on Myers website, starting at 11:00 a.m.



Interment will take place at the Roy Cemetery.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.