Agnes Hawkins
1944 - 2020
BORN
November 23, 1944
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Agnes Hawkins's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc in Leominster, MA .

Published by Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
8:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc.
109 West St., Leominster, Massachusetts 01453
Nov
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Cecilia's Church
168 Mechanic Street, Leominster, Massachusetts 01453
Funeral services provided by:
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
