Agnes LaPlante
1926 - 2020
BORN
August 11, 1926
DIED
November 18, 2020
Agnes LaPlante's passing at the age of 94 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St Thomas Aquinas
729 White St, Toledo, Ohio 43650
Nov
23
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St Thomas Aquinas
729 White St, Toledo, Ohio 43650
Funeral services provided by:
Freck Funeral Chapel
