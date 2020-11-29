Menu
Agnes Melvin
1927 - 2020
BORN
April 14, 1927
DIED
November 22, 2020
Agnes Melvin's passing at the age of 93 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jernigan Warren Funeral Home website.

Published by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home on Nov. 29, 2020.
Nov
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Lafayette Memorial Park
2301 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, North Carolina 28301
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
