AGNES ADKISON PARRY

Agnes Adkison Parry of West Point, Utah, passed away on November 2, 2020. She was

born in Panama City, Florida July 31, 1956, daughter to the late H. J. and Ethel Adkison.

She was retired from her career in the corporate office of Autoliv Corporation. She

dedicated nearly 30 years to her job there and over those years made many lifetime

friends.

Agnes had so many adventures over the years taking her all over the world. She loved

riding her Harley and spent many years working with the HOG and Ladies of Harley

groups. She loved going to new places and exploring anything with a rich history. She

would spend as many of her weekends as possible with her great friend Mary just driving

around looking for animals and new roads they had never been down.

She was always a straight shooter and never shied away from telling you exactly what

she was thinking. She loved everyone so much and tried her best to help out anyone in

need. She would bring out great things in the people around her.

When she passed, It was amazing to see the amount of love and caring from all the

people she had touched over the years. We lost a great woman and mother, and we will

be forever grateful for all the memories that we have and the lessons that she taught us.

We all believe that she is now resting in heaven with her momma and everyone who went

before her. With the smell of salt water in the air and rolling waves in the distance.

Our family and friends will continue to tell stories about her and the life she had with

laughter and love to keep her spirit going. We all miss you.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Kenny M. Adkison,

Charles E. Adkison, Clinton O. Adkison, and sisters, Ellen Kirkland and Edith Marie

Adkison.

She is survived by her two sons, Robert C. Parry (Michelle) and Shawn (Kim) Parry,

grandchildren, Megan Conger, Dade Parry (Natalia), C. J. Parry, Gavin Parry, Madison

Parry, Skyler (?), Jayci (?), Kayson Parry), three sisters, Elsie Purvis of Lynn Haven,

Florida, Elaine Cooper (Gene) of Panama City, Florida, and Eilene Cochran (Tom) of

Nottingham, Pennsylvania, two brothers, Clarence Adkison (Liza) of The Villages,

Florida, Clyde Adkison of Lynn Haven, Florida, and many other nieces and nephews.





