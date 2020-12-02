Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ahilin Cruz
2000 - 2020
BORN
March 22, 2000
DIED
November 22, 2020
Ahilin Cruz's passing at the age of 20 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Roberts Family Affordable Funeral Home in Fort Worth, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ahilin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Roberts Family Affordable Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Roberts Family Affordable Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Roberts Family Funeral Home Chapel
5025 Jacksboro Highway, Fort Worth, Texas 76114
Nov
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Roberts Family Funeral Home Chapel
5025 Jacksboro Highway, Fort Worth, Texas 76114
Funeral services provided by:
Roberts Family Affordable Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.